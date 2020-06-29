Amenities

28606 16th Ave South #401 Available 03/01/20 Federal Way View condo - 1 bed, 1 bath w/washer/dryer in unit. Available March 1st 2020! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics. Views can be seen from Kitchen, Dining Room and Front Room. Slider off of Dining Room opens to the Balcony and Storage Area. Front Room has Fireplace for those cold nights, wood floors thru out condo. The large bedroom has a wall full of closets and a full wall of built in drawers and storage space. A nice full bathroom with washer and dryer and extra storage for linens/coat closet things like that. The condo is convenient to Redondo Beach boardwalk and shopping and restaurants. Parking for 1 reserved space, open parking available. Ready for move March 1st, 2020. Please call to tour the condo unit - Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500.00 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Direct 253-261-7154

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5532940)