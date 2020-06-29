All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 28606 16th Ave South #401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
28606 16th Ave South #401
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

28606 16th Ave South #401

28606 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

28606 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
28606 16th Ave South #401 Available 03/01/20 Federal Way View condo - 1 bed, 1 bath w/washer/dryer in unit. Available March 1st 2020! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics. Views can be seen from Kitchen, Dining Room and Front Room. Slider off of Dining Room opens to the Balcony and Storage Area. Front Room has Fireplace for those cold nights, wood floors thru out condo. The large bedroom has a wall full of closets and a full wall of built in drawers and storage space. A nice full bathroom with washer and dryer and extra storage for linens/coat closet things like that. The condo is convenient to Redondo Beach boardwalk and shopping and restaurants. Parking for 1 reserved space, open parking available. Ready for move March 1st, 2020. Please call to tour the condo unit - Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500.00 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Direct 253-261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5532940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have any available units?
28606 16th Ave South #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have?
Some of 28606 16th Ave South #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28606 16th Ave South #401 currently offering any rent specials?
28606 16th Ave South #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28606 16th Ave South #401 pet-friendly?
No, 28606 16th Ave South #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 offer parking?
Yes, 28606 16th Ave South #401 offers parking.
Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28606 16th Ave South #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have a pool?
No, 28606 16th Ave South #401 does not have a pool.
Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have accessible units?
No, 28606 16th Ave South #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 28606 16th Ave South #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28606 16th Ave South #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College