2662 S 300th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Steele Lake Split Level Home - Application Pending:



Newly renovated 3 bedroom home has been tastefully updated. Hard wood floors and fresh paint through out. Lots of natural light from the over sized window in this spacious living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has also been updated with beautiful quartz counter tops and "Slate" Stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceiling skylights. Master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and large closet. Downstairs is a large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Well maintained fully fenced back yard with a large deck off of the dinning.



James@HavenRent.com



#1075



(RLNE5182076)