2662 S 300th St

Updated Steele Lake Split Level Home - Application Pending:
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home has been tastefully updated. Hard wood floors and fresh paint through out. Lots of natural light from the over sized window in this spacious living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has also been updated with beautiful quartz counter tops and "Slate" Stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceiling skylights. Master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and large closet. Downstairs is a large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Well maintained fully fenced back yard with a large deck off of the dinning.
James@HavenRent.com
#1075
(RLNE5182076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
