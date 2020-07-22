All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

2662 S 300th St

2662 South 300th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2662 South 300th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Steele Lake Split Level Home - Application Pending:

Newly renovated 3 bedroom home has been tastefully updated. Hard wood floors and fresh paint through out. Lots of natural light from the over sized window in this spacious living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has also been updated with beautiful quartz counter tops and "Slate" Stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceiling skylights. Master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and large closet. Downstairs is a large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Well maintained fully fenced back yard with a large deck off of the dinning.

James@HavenRent.com

#1075

(RLNE5182076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 S 300th St have any available units?
2662 S 300th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 S 300th St have?
Some of 2662 S 300th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 S 300th St currently offering any rent specials?
2662 S 300th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 S 300th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 S 300th St is pet friendly.
Does 2662 S 300th St offer parking?
Yes, 2662 S 300th St offers parking.
Does 2662 S 300th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 S 300th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 S 300th St have a pool?
No, 2662 S 300th St does not have a pool.
Does 2662 S 300th St have accessible units?
No, 2662 S 300th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 S 300th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 S 300th St does not have units with dishwashers.
