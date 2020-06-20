1918 SW 318th Pl #14A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Cozy 2 bed condo in Federal Way! -

This well maintained 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo is complete with en suite master bath, eat in kitchen area and cozy fireplace! Enjoy the backyard patio with extra storage space! Community amenities include outdoor pool and tennis court perfect for warm weather. Conveniently located next to I5 and bus lines.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/mk6PB1yWLvN8w7d89GP7VAgYpKMd2GDR



To view a video walk-through tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/QUfzFyxK4bE



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-1 covered parking spot included in rent.

-Water, sewer, garbage included in rent.

-Tenant responsible for $300 HOA move in fee



(RLNE5788016)