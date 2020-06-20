All apartments in Federal Way
1918 SW 318th Pl #14A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1918 SW 318th Pl #14A

1918 Southwest 318th Place · (425) 606-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 Southwest 318th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Cozy 2 bed condo in Federal Way! -
This well maintained 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo is complete with en suite master bath, eat in kitchen area and cozy fireplace! Enjoy the backyard patio with extra storage space! Community amenities include outdoor pool and tennis court perfect for warm weather. Conveniently located next to I5 and bus lines.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/mk6PB1yWLvN8w7d89GP7VAgYpKMd2GDR

To view a video walk-through tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/QUfzFyxK4bE

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-1 covered parking spot included in rent.
-Water, sewer, garbage included in rent.
-Tenant responsible for $300 HOA move in fee

(RLNE5788016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have any available units?
1918 SW 318th Pl #14A has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have?
Some of 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A currently offering any rent specials?
1918 SW 318th Pl #14A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A is pet friendly.
Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A offer parking?
Yes, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A does offer parking.
Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have a pool?
Yes, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A has a pool.
Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have accessible units?
No, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 SW 318th Pl #14A does not have units with dishwashers.
