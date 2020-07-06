Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom, two bathrooms condo in Federal Way. Available mid-November!



Unit features:



- 2 bed/bath condo

- Covered assigned parking spot

- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached en-suite



Community features



- Pool and hot tub

- Fitness center

- Smoke-free



Minutes to freeway access, Dash Point and Saltwater State Park.



W/SG billed at a flat monthly rate of $180.00, Tenants are responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 Federal Way, King County, Washington 98003



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1844-S-284Th-Ln-Apt-I104-Federal-Way-WA-98003



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122 Accepts Section 8.



