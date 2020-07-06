All apartments in Federal Way
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104

1844 South 284th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1844 South 284th Lane, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathrooms condo in Federal Way. Available mid-November!

Unit features:

- 2 bed/bath condo
- Covered assigned parking spot
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached en-suite

Community features

- Pool and hot tub
- Fitness center
- Smoke-free

Minutes to freeway access, Dash Point and Saltwater State Park.

W/SG billed at a flat monthly rate of $180.00, Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 Federal Way, King County, Washington 98003

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1844-S-284Th-Ln-Apt-I104-Federal-Way-WA-98003

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5190006)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have any available units?
1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have?
Some of 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 currently offering any rent specials?
1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 is pet friendly.
Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 offer parking?
Yes, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 offers parking.
Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have a pool?
Yes, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 has a pool.
Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have accessible units?
No, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
