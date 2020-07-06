Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathrooms condo in Federal Way. Available mid-November!
Unit features:
- 2 bed/bath condo
- Covered assigned parking spot
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached en-suite
Community features
- Pool and hot tub
- Fitness center
- Smoke-free
Minutes to freeway access, Dash Point and Saltwater State Park.
W/SG billed at a flat monthly rate of $180.00, Tenants are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 1844 S 284th Ln Apt I104 Federal Way, King County, Washington 98003
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1844-S-284Th-Ln-Apt-I104-Federal-Way-WA-98003
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5190006)