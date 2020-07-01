All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

153 South West 311th Plaza

153 SW 311th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

153 SW 311th Pl, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW! This 4 Bed 2.5 bath, 2-story, 3-car garage, an open floor-plan concept with great practical spaces. Lots of updates including granite, ss appliances, ceramic tile etc. Huge family room, living room. Large Master bedroom w/ 5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Completely fenced backyard! Fantastic commuter location close to I-5 and minutes from amenities. Rent $2,395/month+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. Pet deposit: 500, 1 pet, 750 for 2 pets~ There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee, due at deposit. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, 45 per adult. Credit (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application~ call or text, and schedule a tour today! 253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 South West 311th Plaza have any available units?
153 South West 311th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 South West 311th Plaza have?
Some of 153 South West 311th Plaza's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 South West 311th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
153 South West 311th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 South West 311th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 South West 311th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 153 South West 311th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 153 South West 311th Plaza offers parking.
Does 153 South West 311th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 South West 311th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 South West 311th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 153 South West 311th Plaza has a pool.
Does 153 South West 311th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 153 South West 311th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 153 South West 311th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 South West 311th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

