153 South West 311th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Available NOW! This 4 Bed 2.5 bath, 2-story, 3-car garage, an open floor-plan concept with great practical spaces. Lots of updates including granite, ss appliances, ceramic tile etc. Huge family room, living room. Large Master bedroom w/ 5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Completely fenced backyard! Fantastic commuter location close to I-5 and minutes from amenities. Rent $2,395/month+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. Pet deposit: 500, 1 pet, 750 for 2 pets~ There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee, due at deposit. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, 45 per adult. Credit (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application~ call or text, and schedule a tour today! 253.882.9032