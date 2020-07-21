All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1416 S 282nd Pl

1416 South 282nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1416 South 282nd Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home In Federal Way - Application Pending:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is located in the Applewood Community close to Highway 99 and minutes from Redondo. There are hardwood floor in the entry and hall. The formal living room has carpet, vaulted ceilings and a large pane window to let in lots of light. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and looks into the family room with a cozy fireplace. Nice size master bedroom and Master bath on the 2nd level and 2 additional bedrooms. Two car garage with an extra long driveway for extra parking. There is a nice size deck out back. Great location close to schools, parks and restaurants.

Pets are considered with additional deposit.

James@HavenRent.com

#1104

(RLNE5547857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 S 282nd Pl have any available units?
1416 S 282nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 S 282nd Pl have?
Some of 1416 S 282nd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 S 282nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1416 S 282nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 S 282nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 S 282nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1416 S 282nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1416 S 282nd Pl offers parking.
Does 1416 S 282nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 S 282nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 S 282nd Pl have a pool?
No, 1416 S 282nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1416 S 282nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 1416 S 282nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 S 282nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 S 282nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
