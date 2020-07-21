1416 S 282nd Pl

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home In Federal Way - Application Pending:



This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is located in the Applewood Community close to Highway 99 and minutes from Redondo. There are hardwood floor in the entry and hall. The formal living room has carpet, vaulted ceilings and a large pane window to let in lots of light. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and looks into the family room with a cozy fireplace. Nice size master bedroom and Master bath on the 2nd level and 2 additional bedrooms. Two car garage with an extra long driveway for extra parking. There is a nice size deck out back. Great location close to schools, parks and restaurants.



Pets are considered with additional deposit.



James@HavenRent.com



#1104



(RLNE5547857)