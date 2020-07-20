All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 128 So. 309th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
128 So. 309th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 So. 309th St.

128 South 309th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

128 South 309th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
128 So. 309th St. Available 03/01/19 Large Craftsman In Fine Condition, Federal Way - This 2-story craftsman in central Federal Way has many features, some of which are listed above. This is one of the cleanest rentals you'll find.The large lot of 8,285 sf has a fenced, level back yard ideal for games and entertaining on the 12' x 25' patio. The 3-car garage has remote openers for each space, plus abundant storage and work space. Ceramic tile finish for both counters and the island top off the kitchen work surfaces. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, as well as a 5-fixture bath with double sinks and stand-alone shower. The den-office with double french doors is wired for the internet. The location is just off 1st Ave. So. and So. 312th, providing easy access to Redondo Beach and Pacific H'wy. retail centers.

Please note that if you apply on-line, the $40 application fee per adult [18 and over] is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me, Ron Thompson, at 253-740-9397. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit; no smoking.

(RLNE2475468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 So. 309th St. have any available units?
128 So. 309th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 So. 309th St. have?
Some of 128 So. 309th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 So. 309th St. currently offering any rent specials?
128 So. 309th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 So. 309th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 So. 309th St. is pet friendly.
Does 128 So. 309th St. offer parking?
Yes, 128 So. 309th St. offers parking.
Does 128 So. 309th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 So. 309th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 So. 309th St. have a pool?
No, 128 So. 309th St. does not have a pool.
Does 128 So. 309th St. have accessible units?
No, 128 So. 309th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 128 So. 309th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 So. 309th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College