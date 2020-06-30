1002 S 312th St Apt 133

Amenities

in unit laundry carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

361 - **$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL** Unique Lakeside Condo - Who doesn't love a lake view? This condo sits right up against the bank of a Liberty Lake. The interior design and color scheme provide a comfortable feel. This 2 bed, 2 bath is equipped with a fireplace for those colder evenings, and a washer and dryer in unit for your convenience!



Assigned parking included



W/S/G included



No pets please



Call today for a showing!



253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5568981)