1002 S 312th St Apt 133

Amenities
361 - **$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL** Unique Lakeside Condo - Who doesn't love a lake view? This condo sits right up against the bank of a Liberty Lake. The interior design and color scheme provide a comfortable feel. This 2 bed, 2 bath is equipped with a fireplace for those colder evenings, and a washer and dryer in unit for your convenience!
Assigned parking included
W/S/G included
No pets please
Call today for a showing!
253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5568981)