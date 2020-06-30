All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1002 S 312th St Apt 133

1002 South 312th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 South 312th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
361 - **$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL** Unique Lakeside Condo - Who doesn't love a lake view? This condo sits right up against the bank of a Liberty Lake. The interior design and color scheme provide a comfortable feel. This 2 bed, 2 bath is equipped with a fireplace for those colder evenings, and a washer and dryer in unit for your convenience!

Assigned parking included

W/S/G included

No pets please

Call today for a showing!

253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5568981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have any available units?
1002 S 312th St Apt 133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S 312th St Apt 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 offer parking?
Yes, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 offers parking.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have a pool?
No, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have accessible units?
No, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 S 312th St Apt 133 does not have units with air conditioning.

