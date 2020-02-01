Hard to find almost 2000 sqft rambler in Fairwood Golf Course community. 4 Bedrooms 2.25 Bath. Newer roof/vinyl windows. Living room with brick fireplace and french doors. Large master suite with walk in closet and separate bath. Family room with laminate flooring. Private fully fenced back yard. New interior paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer. 24 hour patrolled security. Here's chance to live in a well maintained neighborhood with excellent schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17039 158th Ave SE have any available units?
17039 158th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17039 158th Ave SE have?
Some of 17039 158th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17039 158th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
17039 158th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.