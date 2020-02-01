17039 158th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Hard to find almost 2000 sqft rambler in Fairwood Golf Course community. 4 Bedrooms 2.25 Bath. Newer roof/vinyl windows. Living room with brick fireplace and french doors. Large master suite with walk in closet and separate bath. Family room with laminate flooring. Private fully fenced back yard. New interior paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer. 24 hour patrolled security. Here's chance to live in a well maintained neighborhood with excellent schools.