Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

9121 Merchant Way

Location

9121 Merchant Way, Everett, WA 98208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Everett Rambler CLOSE to Boeing/Transit - Face Time/Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual Tours will be available.

Spacious 3 bdrm plus den rambler close to shopping, transit, freeway access and Boeing. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with gas range, granite counters, pantry and dining area with access to big backyard with patio. Family room with laundry closet with hook-ups for full size washer/dryer. Updated full bath. Gas heat. Small garage - perfect for storage. Boat/RV Parking. Available NOW. Pets OK with pet rent and liability insurance.

~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~ Yard is maintained by tenant
~ Security deposit $2700 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 4 months)
~ Lease term is minimum 12 months
~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage
~ Tenant responsible for Furnace Filters
~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5719746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Merchant Way have any available units?
9121 Merchant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Merchant Way have?
Some of 9121 Merchant Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Merchant Way currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Merchant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Merchant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 Merchant Way is pet friendly.
Does 9121 Merchant Way offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Merchant Way offers parking.
Does 9121 Merchant Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9121 Merchant Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Merchant Way have a pool?
No, 9121 Merchant Way does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Merchant Way have accessible units?
No, 9121 Merchant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Merchant Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Merchant Way does not have units with dishwashers.

