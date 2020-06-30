9121 Merchant Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

East Everett Rambler CLOSE to Boeing/Transit - Face Time/Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual Tours will be available.



Spacious 3 bdrm plus den rambler close to shopping, transit, freeway access and Boeing. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with gas range, granite counters, pantry and dining area with access to big backyard with patio. Family room with laundry closet with hook-ups for full size washer/dryer. Updated full bath. Gas heat. Small garage - perfect for storage. Boat/RV Parking. Available NOW. Pets OK with pet rent and liability insurance.



~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~ Yard is maintained by tenant

~ Security deposit $2700 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 4 months)

~ Lease term is minimum 12 months

~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage

~ Tenant responsible for Furnace Filters

~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



(RLNE5719746)