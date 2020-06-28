3006 51ST PL SW

Amenities
This large 2029 sq ft Rambler has been updated with Hardwood Floors and has an awesome Puget Sound view. Located in a Quiet, well-established and desirable neighborhood in the Mukilteo School District. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Custom-Built Fireplace in Living Room. Office or Flex Room with lots of windows and view of Puget Sound. Formal Dining Room with Built-in Hutch. Kitchen has Granite tile counter tops, Tiffany style lighting and an informal Dining area. Utility Room complete with Washer and Dryer and a HUGE Storage room with tons of floor-to-ceiling cabinets. Two-car garage and a Fully Fenced yard that is very nicely landscaped.
OUR REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,155
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property
Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, Under 40lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,385 | Security Deposit $2,385 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease