3006 51ST PL SW
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:26 PM

3006 51ST PL SW

3006 51st Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3006 51st Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Boulevard Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large 2029 sq ft Rambler has been updated with Hardwood Floors and has an awesome Puget Sound view. Located in a Quiet, well-established and desirable neighborhood in the Mukilteo School District. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Custom-Built Fireplace in Living Room. Office or Flex Room with lots of windows and view of Puget Sound. Formal Dining Room with Built-in Hutch. Kitchen has Granite tile counter tops, Tiffany style lighting and an informal Dining area. Utility Room complete with Washer and Dryer and a HUGE Storage room with tons of floor-to-ceiling cabinets. Two-car garage and a Fully Fenced yard that is very nicely landscaped.

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,155

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, Under 40lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,385 | Security Deposit $2,385 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 51ST PL SW have any available units?
3006 51ST PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 51ST PL SW have?
Some of 3006 51ST PL SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 51ST PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
3006 51ST PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 51ST PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 51ST PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 3006 51ST PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 3006 51ST PL SW offers parking.
Does 3006 51ST PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 51ST PL SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 51ST PL SW have a pool?
No, 3006 51ST PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 3006 51ST PL SW have accessible units?
No, 3006 51ST PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 51ST PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 51ST PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
