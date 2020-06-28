3006 51ST PL SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large 2029 sq ft Rambler has been updated with Hardwood Floors and has an awesome Puget Sound view. Located in a Quiet, well-established and desirable neighborhood in the Mukilteo School District. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Custom-Built Fireplace in Living Room. Office or Flex Room with lots of windows and view of Puget Sound. Formal Dining Room with Built-in Hutch. Kitchen has Granite tile counter tops, Tiffany style lighting and an informal Dining area. Utility Room complete with Washer and Dryer and a HUGE Storage room with tons of floor-to-ceiling cabinets. Two-car garage and a Fully Fenced yard that is very nicely landscaped.



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,155



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, Under 40lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,385 | Security Deposit $2,385 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease