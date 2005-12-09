2005 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom Near Everett Community College - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a462ed907d



Welcome home to this wonderful 1 level Townhome in North Everett. Recently updated appliances, New Carpet, 2 large bedrooms, Large Bathroom, lots of storage, 1-Car Garage Parking, Fenced Play Area/Dog Run and So Much More! Walking distance to Everett Comm College, Seattle Children's North, Providence Regional Medical Center. Easy commute to Boeing, easy access to I-5 and Hwy 2.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



