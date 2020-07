Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle. Enjoy the beautiful community room, year-round fitness center, brand new medium-pressure tanning bed, indoor year-round spa, outdoor heated seasonal pool and much more. Stroll around the grounds and take in picturesque views of majestic Mt. Rainier and the Cascade foothills amid the vast, panoramic, park-like setting. Within walking distance to local parks, transit, entertainment, dining and walking trails, you'll be glad to call Chinook Park your new home! In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.