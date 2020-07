Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Boasting lush landscaping with ponds, creeks and covered bridges, Aspen Glade is convenient to Highway 410 and just a short commute to Seattle, Tacoma and Renton. This beautiful garden-style Enumclaw community features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, each with wood-burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen and full sized washer and dryer. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.