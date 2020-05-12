8231 31st Street Court East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr maintenance

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the Westridge community! Recently built in 2016, this bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Main floor features lots of natural light with modern design and great room floor plan, a cook's dream kitchen and large island, perfect for entertaining! On those long summer evenings, enjoy your covered back porch, fully fenced yard with firepit! Lavish master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet, two spacious bedrooms and a great loft area. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Stunning, move in ready home built by Conner Homes in Westridge community, better than new as all the upgrades have been done for you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.