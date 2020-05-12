All apartments in Edgewood
8231 31st Street Court East

8231 31st St Ct E · No Longer Available
Location

8231 31st St Ct E, Edgewood, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the Westridge community! Recently built in 2016, this bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Main floor features lots of natural light with modern design and great room floor plan, a cook's dream kitchen and large island, perfect for entertaining! On those long summer evenings, enjoy your covered back porch, fully fenced yard with firepit! Lavish master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet, two spacious bedrooms and a great loft area. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Stunning, move in ready home built by Conner Homes in Westridge community, better than new as all the upgrades have been done for you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 31st Street Court East have any available units?
8231 31st Street Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 8231 31st Street Court East have?
Some of 8231 31st Street Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 31st Street Court East currently offering any rent specials?
8231 31st Street Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 31st Street Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 8231 31st Street Court East is pet friendly.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East offer parking?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not offer parking.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East have a pool?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not have a pool.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East have accessible units?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 31st Street Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 31st Street Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

