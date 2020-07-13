All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, WA
4707 116th Avenue East
4707 116th Avenue East

4707 116th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

4707 116th Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax in your private yard! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 116th Avenue East have any available units?
4707 116th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
Is 4707 116th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
4707 116th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 116th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 116th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 116th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 116th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
