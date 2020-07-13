4122 Caldwell Road East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

To see the video of this home click on the link below it will take you to our Facebook page.



https://www.facebook.com/integrityrealestate.propertymanagement/videos/386160772053717/



Beautiful home with a view of Mount Rainier. This newly remodeled home is 2,700 sq ft that sits on half an acre and has a large wrap around deck. There is 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and downstairs Living & bonus room. The master bedroom has a tiled shower, jetted tub, and has a balcony. The property has plenty of room for your boat, RV, etc.Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $2350 to move in and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in.1 small pet $500 deposit. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply. 6 month lease. LEASE TO OWN option available. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Barn may be removed in the future. Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 or for other rentals www.integrityrentals.comRental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.