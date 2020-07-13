All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 4122 Caldwell Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
4122 Caldwell Road East
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:33 PM

4122 Caldwell Road East

4122 Caldwell Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4122 Caldwell Road East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To see the video of this home click on the link below it will take you to our Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/integrityrealestate.propertymanagement/videos/386160772053717/

Beautiful home with a view of Mount Rainier. This newly remodeled home is 2,700 sq ft that sits on half an acre and has a large wrap around deck. There is 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and downstairs Living & bonus room. The master bedroom has a tiled shower, jetted tub, and has a balcony. The property has plenty of room for your boat, RV, etc.Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $2350 to move in and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in.1 small pet $500 deposit. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply. 6 month lease. LEASE TO OWN option available. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Barn may be removed in the future. Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 or for other rentals www.integrityrentals.comRental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have any available units?
4122 Caldwell Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
Is 4122 Caldwell Road East currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Caldwell Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Caldwell Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Caldwell Road East is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East offer parking?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have a pool?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have accessible units?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 Caldwell Road East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 Caldwell Road East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Cheap Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WA
Spanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College