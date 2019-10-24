5333 113th St SE

Amenities

This large and spacious single family home in the Seattle Hill neighborhood has 4296 sq ft of living space. Featuring a Formal Living room and Dining room, as well as a Large Family room with Gas Fireplace that is open to the Eating area and Kitchen. The Kitchen features lots of Cabinet space, Granite tile Counters, Black Appliances and a huge Walk in Pantry. The Master Bedroom has it's own on suite Master Bath with Large Tub and Double Vanity with Granite tile Counters. The basement is fully finished and includes a Bonus Room. The home also includes a Peek-A-Boo View of the Snohomish Valley, a Beautifully Landscaped Front Yard, and a Back Yard with Fire Pit, plus a Deck off the eating area to enjoy the sights of the Snohomish Valley.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,100 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Max 2 Dogs or Cats Allowed, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,700 | Security Deposit $2,700 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Mudroom, Fenced Backyard, Garage