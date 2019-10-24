All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 5333 113th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
5333 113th St SE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 2:08 AM

5333 113th St SE

5333 113th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all

Location

5333 113th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large and spacious single family home in the Seattle Hill neighborhood has 4296 sq ft of living space. Featuring a Formal Living room and Dining room, as well as a Large Family room with Gas Fireplace that is open to the Eating area and Kitchen. The Kitchen features lots of Cabinet space, Granite tile Counters, Black Appliances and a huge Walk in Pantry. The Master Bedroom has it's own on suite Master Bath with Large Tub and Double Vanity with Granite tile Counters. The basement is fully finished and includes a Bonus Room. The home also includes a Peek-A-Boo View of the Snohomish Valley, a Beautifully Landscaped Front Yard, and a Back Yard with Fire Pit, plus a Deck off the eating area to enjoy the sights of the Snohomish Valley.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,100 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Max 2 Dogs or Cats Allowed, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,700 | Security Deposit $2,700 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Mudroom, Fenced Backyard, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 113th St SE have any available units?
5333 113th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 5333 113th St SE have?
Some of 5333 113th St SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 113th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
5333 113th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 113th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 113th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 5333 113th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 5333 113th St SE offers parking.
Does 5333 113th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 113th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 113th St SE have a pool?
No, 5333 113th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 5333 113th St SE have accessible units?
No, 5333 113th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 113th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 113th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 113th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5333 113th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College