4402 130th St SE

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler! - Adorable 3 bdrm rambler in Southeast Everett awaits its new family to call home. Spacious family room with skylights, fireplace, built in shelves and sliders to large deck, patio and fully fenced backyard with playhouse and slide. 2 car garage; master suite with private full bath, large closet with organizers, sliders to deck. Close to shopping and access to Hwy 9 & Bothell Everett Hwy. No smoking and no pets allowed.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5092911)