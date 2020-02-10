All apartments in Eastmont
1410 - 106th Place S.E.

1410 106th Pl SE · No Longer Available
1410 106th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
patio / balcony
stainless steel
parking
playground
garage
3 Bedroom Townhome - Avail Mid February - Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after Northlake Court community near Silver Lake. Available on or before March 1st -Take advantage of lower rent for March thru August 2020.

Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, abundant storage and slider to private balcony. Master suite plus generous sized 2nd bedroom, guest bath and laundry on top floor. Spacious 3rd bedroom on ground floor-accessed thru garage-perfect for office, den or play room, provides access to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, this is a no pet community.

Rent is $1725 for March - August 2020. Rent increases to $1875 September 1st, 2020.

First month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee $38 per person 18+. Online application provided after viewing home. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.

*some photo's of similar unit with same floorplan

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4470933)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have any available units?
1410 - 106th Place S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have?
Some of 1410 - 106th Place S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 - 106th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 - 106th Place S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 - 106th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. offers parking.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 - 106th Place S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 - 106th Place S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.

