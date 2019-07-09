All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 12329 55th Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
12329 55th Drive SE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

12329 55th Drive SE

12329 55th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12329 55th Dr SE, Eastmont, WA 98296
Silver Lake

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Available Now!!!! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Newer Home with fully fenced yard! - This charming home offered by T-square properties is in a brand new community off Seattle Hill Rd. Built in 2017, it is located on a corner lot that backs to a greenbelt. With a fully fenced yard, small pets are welcome. Very bright open kitchen with island, gas stove, stainless appliances and closet pantry. Open living space with living/dining/kitchen. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Four bedrooms on second floor including nice size master with five piece bath. Second bath with double sinks and laundry also on second floor. Two car garage.

Directions: Follow Seattle Hill Rd. towards Snohomish, turn left on 125th St. SE. at McCellan Ridge, turn right onto 54th Dr. SE, turn right at 1st cross street onto 55th Dr. SE., home is last one on left.

SQFT: 1836

YEAR BUILT: 2017

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodridge Glen

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish

ELEMENTARY: Seattle Hill
JUNIOR HIGH/MIDDLE: Valley View
HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small Only! Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Pet screening fee may apply

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit of $2350.00
Non Refundable Application Fee of $45.00
Non Refundable Admin Fee of $100

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, call us at 425-485-1800

(RLNE3993588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12329 55th Drive SE have any available units?
12329 55th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 12329 55th Drive SE have?
Some of 12329 55th Drive SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12329 55th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
12329 55th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 55th Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12329 55th Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 12329 55th Drive SE offers parking.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12329 55th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 12329 55th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 12329 55th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12329 55th Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12329 55th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12329 55th Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College