12329 55th Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Available Now!!!! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Newer Home with fully fenced yard! - This charming home offered by T-square properties is in a brand new community off Seattle Hill Rd. Built in 2017, it is located on a corner lot that backs to a greenbelt. With a fully fenced yard, small pets are welcome. Very bright open kitchen with island, gas stove, stainless appliances and closet pantry. Open living space with living/dining/kitchen. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Four bedrooms on second floor including nice size master with five piece bath. Second bath with double sinks and laundry also on second floor. Two car garage.



Directions: Follow Seattle Hill Rd. towards Snohomish, turn left on 125th St. SE. at McCellan Ridge, turn right onto 54th Dr. SE, turn right at 1st cross street onto 55th Dr. SE., home is last one on left.



SQFT: 1836



YEAR BUILT: 2017



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodridge Glen



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish



ELEMENTARY: Seattle Hill

JUNIOR HIGH/MIDDLE: Valley View

HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small Only! Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Pet screening fee may apply



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit of $2350.00

Non Refundable Application Fee of $45.00

Non Refundable Admin Fee of $100



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, call us at 425-485-1800



