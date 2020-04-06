All apartments in Eastmont
11715 54th Dr SE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

11715 54th Dr SE

11715 54th Avenue Southeast · (425) 343-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11715 54th Dr SE · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636910

Spacious and open 3 bedroom plus den/office & bonus room 2-story home. Big open living room with gas fireplace and sliders to large entertainment size deck and access to backyard (not completely fenced). Large open kitchen with eating bar and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and range/oven. HUGE walk-in pantry. Separate dining room. Upstairs has large open Bonus Room (great for office/play area/Family room). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private full bath with linen closet. 2 additional bedrooms plus den/office. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on 2nd floor. Attached 2 car garage. Open yard, not completely fenced. Deck will be painted in May.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime, Video and/or Virtual Tours will be available.

~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~ Yard is maintained by tenant
~ Security deposit $3500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 4 months)
~ Lease term is minimum 12 months
~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage
~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5671024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 54th Dr SE have any available units?
11715 54th Dr SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11715 54th Dr SE have?
Some of 11715 54th Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11715 54th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
11715 54th Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 54th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11715 54th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 11715 54th Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11715 54th Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 11715 54th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 11715 54th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11715 54th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11715 54th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11715 54th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11715 54th Dr SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

