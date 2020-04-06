11715 54th Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636910



Spacious and open 3 bedroom plus den/office & bonus room 2-story home. Big open living room with gas fireplace and sliders to large entertainment size deck and access to backyard (not completely fenced). Large open kitchen with eating bar and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and range/oven. HUGE walk-in pantry. Separate dining room. Upstairs has large open Bonus Room (great for office/play area/Family room). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private full bath with linen closet. 2 additional bedrooms plus den/office. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on 2nd floor. Attached 2 car garage. Open yard, not completely fenced. Deck will be painted in May.



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime, Video and/or Virtual Tours will be available.



~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~ Yard is maintained by tenant

~ Security deposit $3500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 4 months)

~ Lease term is minimum 12 months

~ Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage

~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5671024)