10905 34th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Silver Lake Rambler! - Silver Lake Rambler! 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathroom, garage, approx. 1000 sq ft. Great home situated in a cul-de-sac, living room with wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring throughout, fenced back yard, gas heat, gas hot water tank & washer dryer.

2 car garage & driveway parking. Super clean & move in ready!

Close to shopping, restaurant, I-5 & 405. Terms: 1st & $2500 sec dep. Pets case by case with additional $500 ($250 non refundable & $250 refundable), 25 pound limit, one pet. Tenant to pay all utilities. Strict no smoking policy.

$250 admin fee.

If you have questions about the property or terms please call Tricia Jacobs | Property Manager @ 360-223-1100.

Showings by appt only, Lexi 360-629-3888



