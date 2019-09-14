All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated September 14 2019

10905 34th Ave SE

10905 34th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

10905 34th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Silver Lake Rambler! - Silver Lake Rambler! 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathroom, garage, approx. 1000 sq ft. Great home situated in a cul-de-sac, living room with wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring throughout, fenced back yard, gas heat, gas hot water tank & washer dryer.
2 car garage & driveway parking. Super clean & move in ready!
Close to shopping, restaurant, I-5 & 405. Terms: 1st & $2500 sec dep. Pets case by case with additional $500 ($250 non refundable & $250 refundable), 25 pound limit, one pet. Tenant to pay all utilities. Strict no smoking policy.
$250 admin fee.
If you have questions about the property or terms please call Tricia Jacobs | Property Manager @ 360-223-1100.
Showings by appt only, Lexi 360-629-3888

(RLNE4976850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 34th Ave SE have any available units?
10905 34th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 10905 34th Ave SE have?
Some of 10905 34th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 34th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
10905 34th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 34th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 34th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 10905 34th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 34th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 10905 34th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 10905 34th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 34th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 34th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 34th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
