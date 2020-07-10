/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:38 PM
207 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
5 Units Available
Pacific Ridge
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
North Central Des Moines
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Zenith
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
769 sqft
A modern community with assigned parking, a pool with a deck area, playground, and yard. Near I-5 and shopping. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature fireplaces, wood flooring, a balcony, and larger kitchens with a pantry.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Redondo
1306 South 277th Place
1306 South 277th Place, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2020 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31,
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
21614 29th Ave S Unit 2
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
860 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Zenith
23453 16th Ave S A101
23453 16th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
600 sqft
SeaTac apartment in Des Moines - Property Id: 225343 Serene One bedroom apartment with private yard. 10 minutes from SeaTac and 20 minutes from Seattle and/or Tacoma. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Hill
20127 2nd Ave South
20127 2nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
20127 2nd Ave South Available 08/01/20 North hill 2400 s/f home 3 bed plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
41 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Situated just minutes from Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets in a tranquil community with Puget Sound views. On-site clubhouse, tanning studio, athletic center, racquetball court and business center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
615 sqft
411- $300 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - **APPLICATION PENDING** **Price just reduced! You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
The Lakes
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA