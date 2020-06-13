Apartment List
/
WA
/
des moines
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
3600 sqft
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28602 16th Ave S, #404
28602 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
28602 16th Ave S, #404 Available 07/01/20 Federal way View Condo - top floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Rent $1395.00 Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 So 297th Pl
140 South 297th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2204 sqft
Beautiful home with picturesque views of Puget Sound waters and Olympic Mountains - Two Masters, Stunning Views. Goreius home with 3 separate fireplaces.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Des Moines, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Des Moines renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Cheap PlacesDes Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Moines Furnished ApartmentsDes Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College