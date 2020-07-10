Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby

601 S 227th Street, #411S Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with Sound Views | 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom W/S/G INCLUDED - The Mariner Manor is a Sound view condo community steps away from the Des Moines Marina where you'll find weekly Farmers Market, and beachfront park. The community features a large landscaped courtyard garden and walking path, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, bbq area, library and lounge. This building has gated parking area and garage, controlled access, beautiful lobby, and elevator to your floor.



This is a beautiful condo is a TOP FLOOR CORNER unit with sweeping views of the Puget Sound! Spacious living room with gas fireplace and wet bar, and separate dining room. The living area is bathed in sunlight through your large windows and sliding door that exits to your private balcony, where you can take in the evening sunset over the water.



The open kitchen has island, lots of cabinet space and pantry, and built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with icemaker.



You'll love the large master bedroom with private bathroom and lots of closet space! This floorplan has second spacious bedroom and full bath in the hallway with stackable washer/dryer.



This unit also comes with assigned garage parking, and water/sewer/garbage/basic calbe are included in your rent! Call today for your private showing at (206) 824-3733.



(RLNE4853016)