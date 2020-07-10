All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

601 S 227th Street, #411S

601 South 227th Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 South 227th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
601 S 227th Street, #411S Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with Sound Views | 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom W/S/G INCLUDED - The Mariner Manor is a Sound view condo community steps away from the Des Moines Marina where you'll find weekly Farmers Market, and beachfront park. The community features a large landscaped courtyard garden and walking path, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, bbq area, library and lounge. This building has gated parking area and garage, controlled access, beautiful lobby, and elevator to your floor.

This is a beautiful condo is a TOP FLOOR CORNER unit with sweeping views of the Puget Sound! Spacious living room with gas fireplace and wet bar, and separate dining room. The living area is bathed in sunlight through your large windows and sliding door that exits to your private balcony, where you can take in the evening sunset over the water.

The open kitchen has island, lots of cabinet space and pantry, and built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with icemaker.

You'll love the large master bedroom with private bathroom and lots of closet space! This floorplan has second spacious bedroom and full bath in the hallway with stackable washer/dryer.

This unit also comes with assigned garage parking, and water/sewer/garbage/basic calbe are included in your rent! Call today for your private showing at (206) 824-3733.

(RLNE4853016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have any available units?
601 S 227th Street, #411S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have?
Some of 601 S 227th Street, #411S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 S 227th Street, #411S currently offering any rent specials?
601 S 227th Street, #411S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S 227th Street, #411S pet-friendly?
No, 601 S 227th Street, #411S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S offer parking?
Yes, 601 S 227th Street, #411S offers parking.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 S 227th Street, #411S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have a pool?
Yes, 601 S 227th Street, #411S has a pool.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have accessible units?
No, 601 S 227th Street, #411S does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 S 227th Street, #411S has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 S 227th Street, #411S have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 S 227th Street, #411S does not have units with air conditioning.

