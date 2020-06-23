All apartments in Des Moines
25442 22nd Ave S
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

25442 22nd Ave S

25442 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

25442 22nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private and Quiet Des Moines House for Rent | 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom + Bonus Room - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on a private street located in quiet Des Moines Neighborhood. This home includes a bonus room perfect for a home office! Large Kitchen with island, ideal for anyone who loves to cook. Cozy up in the in living room next to your gas fireplace. Last but not least enjoy the attached 3 car garage! This house in proximity to Seatac airport, I-5, and Link Light Rail. Check out this gorgeous house with tons of space! Schedule a tour with our office today at 206-824-3733!

(RLNE4675808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25442 22nd Ave S have any available units?
25442 22nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 25442 22nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
25442 22nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25442 22nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 25442 22nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25442 22nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 25442 22nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
