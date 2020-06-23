25442 22nd Ave S

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Private and Quiet Des Moines House for Rent | 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom + Bonus Room - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on a private street located in quiet Des Moines Neighborhood. This home includes a bonus room perfect for a home office! Large Kitchen with island, ideal for anyone who loves to cook. Cozy up in the in living room next to your gas fireplace. Last but not least enjoy the attached 3 car garage! This house in proximity to Seatac airport, I-5, and Link Light Rail. Check out this gorgeous house with tons of space! Schedule a tour with our office today at 206-824-3733!



(RLNE4675808)