Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22993 Marine View Drive South

22993 Marine View Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

22993 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Downtown beautiful Des Moines with private Puget Sound access !! Just refurbished ! Close to lots and lots of really cool stuff to do. Walk on the beach; go boating; great dining. Easy access to Seattle or Tacoma. Electricity avg. about $45.00 mo. Welcome to this Cozy Clean 2 bed, 1 bath condo in prime location with gated entry, Convenient laundry room. This home is clean and ready for you NOW! Rent $ $1600 per month includes W,S,G. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Pet fee $300 non refundable. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp;amp; Civil background checks reviewed Case By Case. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application on our website. Renters Ins required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have any available units?
22993 Marine View Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 22993 Marine View Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
22993 Marine View Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22993 Marine View Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 22993 Marine View Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South offer parking?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have a pool?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have accessible units?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22993 Marine View Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 22993 Marine View Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
