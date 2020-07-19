22993 Marine View Drive South

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Downtown beautiful Des Moines with private Puget Sound access !! Just refurbished ! Close to lots and lots of really cool stuff to do. Walk on the beach; go boating; great dining. Easy access to Seattle or Tacoma. Electricity avg. about $45.00 mo. Welcome to this Cozy Clean 2 bed, 1 bath condo in prime location with gated entry, Convenient laundry room. This home is clean and ready for you NOW! Rent $ $1600 per month includes W,S,G. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Pet fee $300 non refundable. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed Case By Case. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application on our website. Renters Ins required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061