22612 6th Ave. S #20

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Begin your fresh start in this updated, trendy home boating a neutral color pallet that is sure to match any home decor you bring with you! Walk in and admire the ample amount of natural light filtering through the large windows and flowing throughout the entire home. It is the perfect environment for your house plants to thrive, and a great way to save on energy bills! Get cozy in your spacious living room, where you can easily get comfortable on the couch, and stay warm in front of the fireplace, as you catch up on all the latest binge worthy shows this season. All bedrooms feature large closets, so you can easily unpack all your belongings, and make this your “home sweet home”.If you love the outdoors this home is the perfect place for you, with a wrap around balcony, be sure to soak up the sun, and enjoy spending summer days outside resting and recharging. Do not miss out on this updated, gorgeous home that won't last long! Call today to schedule your tour!