22612 6th Ave. S #20
22612 6th Ave. S #20

22612 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22612 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Begin your fresh start in this updated, trendy home boating a neutral color pallet that is sure to match any home decor you bring with you! Walk in and admire the ample amount of natural light filtering through the large windows and flowing throughout the entire home. It is the perfect environment for your house plants to thrive, and a great way to save on energy bills! Get cozy in your spacious living room, where you can easily get comfortable on the couch, and stay warm in front of the fireplace, as you catch up on all the latest binge worthy shows this season. All bedrooms feature large closets, so you can easily unpack all your belongings, and make this your “home sweet home”.If you love the outdoors this home is the perfect place for you, with a wrap around balcony, be sure to soak up the sun, and enjoy spending summer days outside resting and recharging. Do not miss out on this updated, gorgeous home that won't last long! Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have any available units?
22612 6th Ave. S #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have?
Some of 22612 6th Ave. S #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22612 6th Ave. S #20 currently offering any rent specials?
22612 6th Ave. S #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22612 6th Ave. S #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 is pet friendly.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 offer parking?
No, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 does not offer parking.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have a pool?
No, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 does not have a pool.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have accessible units?
No, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22612 6th Ave. S #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22612 6th Ave. S #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
