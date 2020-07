Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

970 - Garden Level One Bedroom - Contact us today to see this one bedroom conveniently located close to I-5 and public transportation. Take the train to Seattle with ease. No carpet to keep clean! Unit comes with covered parking, additional storage, and water/sewer/garbage are included! The community has a cabana, jacuzzi, and pool. One small pet under 15 pounds welcome with additional deposit. Ready to move in now!



Teresa@zaran.com



