Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 S. 268th St.

1228 S 268th St · No Longer Available
Location

1228 S 268th St, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
500 Sq. Ft. Garage Apartment - Property Id: 98976

500 Sq Ft. Stand Alone Garage Apartment

Small apartment not suitable for more than one person.
No pets.
One flight up stairs.
Non-smoking.
Rent includes utilities except for cable/internet.
Complete kitchen except for dishwasher.
Washer/dryer included in garage.
Landlord lives on site.
Rent $950/Deposit$800
Located on 2.5 acres of property with security gate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98976
Property Id 98976

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4688229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 S. 268th St. have any available units?
1228 S. 268th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 1228 S. 268th St. have?
Some of 1228 S. 268th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 S. 268th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1228 S. 268th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 S. 268th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1228 S. 268th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1228 S. 268th St. offers parking.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 S. 268th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. have a pool?
No, 1228 S. 268th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. have accessible units?
No, 1228 S. 268th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 S. 268th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 S. 268th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 S. 268th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
