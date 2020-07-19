1228 S. 268th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage internet access

500 Sq. Ft. Garage Apartment



500 Sq Ft. Stand Alone Garage Apartment



Small apartment not suitable for more than one person.

No pets.

One flight up stairs.

Non-smoking.

Rent includes utilities except for cable/internet.

Complete kitchen except for dishwasher.

Washer/dryer included in garage.

Landlord lives on site.

Rent $950/Deposit$800

Located on 2.5 acres of property with security gate.

No Pets Allowed



