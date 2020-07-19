Small apartment not suitable for more than one person. No pets. One flight up stairs. Non-smoking. Rent includes utilities except for cable/internet. Complete kitchen except for dishwasher. Washer/dryer included in garage. Landlord lives on site. Rent $950/Deposit$800 Located on 2.5 acres of property with security gate. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98976 Property Id 98976
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1228 S. 268th St. have?
Some of 1228 S. 268th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry and garage.
