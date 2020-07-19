109 Kalama River Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage right on the Kalama River. Living room with pellet stove. Large kitchen with stove, oven, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and lots of cabinets. Family room and formal dining room. Over-sized laundry room with laundry hook-ups and cabinets. Deck with amazing views of the river. This house is a must see.



Sqft is approx.



Self viewing available.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/9/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.