Cowlitz County, WA
109 Kalama River Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

109 Kalama River Road

109 West Kalama River Road · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Kalama River Road, Cowlitz County, WA 98625

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage right on the Kalama River. Living room with pellet stove. Large kitchen with stove, oven, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and lots of cabinets. Family room and formal dining room. Over-sized laundry room with laundry hook-ups and cabinets. Deck with amazing views of the river. This house is a must see.

Sqft is approx.

Self viewing available.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

