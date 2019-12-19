25834 158th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage pet friendly

Morgan Creek 2 Story - PENDING - PENDING



4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom

2750 square feet

Family room

Dining room

Kitchen

Eating Area

Office/Den

Bonus/Workout room



Appliances included:

Gas Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer

Dryer



Parking:

2 car garage



Amenities:

9 ft ceilings

Gazebo

Pantry

Air Conditioning

Gas Furnace

Chaffey Custom Construction

Hardwood floors

Ceramic tile

Butlers pantry

Built in shelves

Wainscoting

5 piece Master bath

Walk in closets

Skylight

New carpet



About the neighborhood:



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Covington Elementary

Middle School: Mattson Middle School

High School: Kentwood High School



$2650.00 Monthly Rent

$2150.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 500.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$ 500.00 Additional charges, under 50 pds approved dog, No cats, No vicious breeds, ask agent for details

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent:

Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5277496)