16030 SE 252nd Pl

This spacious 5-bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a nice open floor plan concept with plenty of storage and a private back deck with huge back yard. It will be move-in ready by December 5th.



This gorgeous 5-bedroom home is modern and has tons of natural light. Youll get enormous storage and of course two car garage parking. If youre a previous home owner, that needs to rent- this would be ideal for you. Back yard is private & peaceful with easy access to kitchen area and family room. Home features combo carpet/vinyl flooring which also includes 2 full bathrooms, kitchen. Tall cabinets, new countertops and stainless-steel appliances and large enclosed patio. The living space is large in size able to host gatherings or private functions and view of Mt. Rainer. Main living area also comes equip with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has private bath featuring double sinks and large walk in shower. All other bathrooms have updated counters and custom cabinets as well. Full size washer/dryer available. Community playground within walking distance.



Conveniently located within minutes from L.A. Fitness (2.3 miles away), Safeway, Covington Library, Costco, local parks, Kentwood High School. 6 minutes from Meridian Valley Country Club.



LEASE TERMS

- Lease length: 1 year

- Rent: $2,650

- Application Fee: $40.00

- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent

- Admin fee

- Renter's insurance recommended

- Non -smoking



Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681



(RLNE4500167)