Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16030 SE 252nd Pl

16030 Southeast 252nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16030 Southeast 252nd Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
This spacious 5-bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a nice open floor plan concept with plenty of storage and a private back deck with huge back yard. It will be move-in ready by December 5th.

This gorgeous 5-bedroom home is modern and has tons of natural light. Youll get enormous storage and of course two car garage parking. If youre a previous home owner, that needs to rent- this would be ideal for you. Back yard is private & peaceful with easy access to kitchen area and family room. Home features combo carpet/vinyl flooring which also includes 2 full bathrooms, kitchen. Tall cabinets, new countertops and stainless-steel appliances and large enclosed patio. The living space is large in size able to host gatherings or private functions and view of Mt. Rainer. Main living area also comes equip with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has private bath featuring double sinks and large walk in shower. All other bathrooms have updated counters and custom cabinets as well. Full size washer/dryer available. Community playground within walking distance.

Conveniently located within minutes from L.A. Fitness (2.3 miles away), Safeway, Covington Library, Costco, local parks, Kentwood High School. 6 minutes from Meridian Valley Country Club.

LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 1 year
- Rent: $2,650
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Admin fee
- Renter's insurance recommended
- Non -smoking

Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681

(RLNE4500167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have any available units?
16030 SE 252nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have?
Some of 16030 SE 252nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16030 SE 252nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16030 SE 252nd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16030 SE 252nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16030 SE 252nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16030 SE 252nd Pl does offer parking.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16030 SE 252nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have a pool?
No, 16030 SE 252nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 16030 SE 252nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16030 SE 252nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16030 SE 252nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16030 SE 252nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
