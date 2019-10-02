All apartments in Cottage Lake
Find more places like 22232 NE 192nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Lake, WA
/
22232 NE 192nd St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

22232 NE 192nd St

22232 Northeast 192nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cottage Lake
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22232 Northeast 192nd Street, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
22232 NE 192nd St - (FOR RENT) Elegant 2 story traditional home with impressive circular drive welcomes you to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features formal dining and living, hardwood floors, crown molding, vaulted ceiling, chefs kitchen, granite counters and large island for entertaining. Master bedroom on main with 5 piece bath, large walk-in closet. French door leads to rear deck. HUGE backyard perfect for gatherings, BBQ and playing. 3 car garage. Private lot on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

(RLNE1865884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22232 NE 192nd St have any available units?
22232 NE 192nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 22232 NE 192nd St have?
Some of 22232 NE 192nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22232 NE 192nd St currently offering any rent specials?
22232 NE 192nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22232 NE 192nd St pet-friendly?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Lake.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St offer parking?
Yes, 22232 NE 192nd St offers parking.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St have a pool?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St does not have a pool.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St have accessible units?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22232 NE 192nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22232 NE 192nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cottage Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCottage Lake Apartments with Balconies
Cottage Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCottage Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Cottage Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WA
Redmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College