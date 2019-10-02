Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

22232 NE 192nd St - (FOR RENT) Elegant 2 story traditional home with impressive circular drive welcomes you to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features formal dining and living, hardwood floors, crown molding, vaulted ceiling, chefs kitchen, granite counters and large island for entertaining. Master bedroom on main with 5 piece bath, large walk-in closet. French door leads to rear deck. HUGE backyard perfect for gatherings, BBQ and playing. 3 car garage. Private lot on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE1865884)