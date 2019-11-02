18304 NE 204th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Beautiful home in White Oaks, Woodinville - Property Id: 161327



Surrounded by hiking trails.

Within minutes to major shopping, Hwy 522, Hwy 99, 405, and the coveted Northshore school district!



Tucked away at the end of a dead end street in a cul-de-sac.

This home also comes with a washer and dryer, one natural burning fire place, one gas fire place and a three car attached garage. The brand new water heater and home furnace is 98.6% efficient and is equipped with a Lennox WiFi thermostat allowing you to control the temperature of the house from your phone.

It is also just a 10 minute drive to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District.

The back yard is connected to the Paradise Valley Conservation Area which is a county maintained trail system for horses, hikers, and bikers which goes on forever.



SQ FT:2,850

YEAR BUILT: 1990

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

Tenant is responsible for their own utilities.

