Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

18304 NE 204th Ct

18304 Northeast 204th Court · No Longer Available
Location

18304 Northeast 204th Court, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful home in White Oaks, Woodinville - Property Id: 161327

Surrounded by hiking trails.
Within minutes to major shopping, Hwy 522, Hwy 99, 405, and the coveted Northshore school district!

Tucked away at the end of a dead end street in a cul-de-sac.
This home also comes with a washer and dryer, one natural burning fire place, one gas fire place and a three car attached garage. The brand new water heater and home furnace is 98.6% efficient and is equipped with a Lennox WiFi thermostat allowing you to control the temperature of the house from your phone.
It is also just a 10 minute drive to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District.
The back yard is connected to the Paradise Valley Conservation Area which is a county maintained trail system for horses, hikers, and bikers which goes on forever.

SQ FT:2,850
YEAR BUILT: 1990
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
Tenant is responsible for their own utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161327p
Property Id 161327

(RLNE5178752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have any available units?
18304 NE 204th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18304 NE 204th Ct have?
Some of 18304 NE 204th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18304 NE 204th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18304 NE 204th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18304 NE 204th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18304 NE 204th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18304 NE 204th Ct offers parking.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18304 NE 204th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have a pool?
No, 18304 NE 204th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have accessible units?
No, 18304 NE 204th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18304 NE 204th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 18304 NE 204th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18304 NE 204th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

