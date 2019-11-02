18304 NE 204th Ct

Amenities
Beautiful home in White Oaks, Woodinville - Property Id: 161327
Surrounded by hiking trails.
Within minutes to major shopping, Hwy 522, Hwy 99, 405, and the coveted Northshore school district!
Tucked away at the end of a dead end street in a cul-de-sac.
This home also comes with a washer and dryer, one natural burning fire place, one gas fire place and a three car attached garage. The brand new water heater and home furnace is 98.6% efficient and is equipped with a Lennox WiFi thermostat allowing you to control the temperature of the house from your phone.
It is also just a 10 minute drive to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District.
The back yard is connected to the Paradise Valley Conservation Area which is a county maintained trail system for horses, hikers, and bikers which goes on forever.
SQ FT:2,850
YEAR BUILT: 1990
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
Tenant is responsible for their own utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161327p
