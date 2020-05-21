Amenities
13831 173rd Ave NE Available 06/01/20 English Hill home on large cul de sac lot. Beautiful remodeled kitchen. Large loft space. Big utility/Mud room - This home is in the highly desirable English Hill community of Redmond. The Living room kitchen and dining rooms are one big Great Room. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom upstairs.
* Tall ceiling in the Great room with overlooking Loft.
* The kitchen was recently remodeled with beautiful white cabinets and granite counters.
* Gas cook top
* Built in cabinets in the Dining room including a built in desk.
* Off the kitchen is the large utility room with a wall of storage cabinets.
* Washer and dryer included
* The utility has doors directly to the back yard and to the garage, making this a perfect mud room for shoes.
* 3/4 bath in Utility room.
* 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The larger one has been used as a home office and has laminate floors and built in storage shelves
* Upstairs is a large loft overlooking the great room below. This loft is large enough for home office, play area or extra sitting room.
* Full bathroom upstairs.
* The upstairs bedroom has a large walk in closet and is right next to the bathroom, making this the perfect master suite.
Sorry, no cats. Small dog will be considered.
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management
(RLNE4867585)