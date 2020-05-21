All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

13831 173rd Ave NE

13831 173rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13831 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98052
English Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13831 173rd Ave NE Available 06/01/20 English Hill home on large cul de sac lot. Beautiful remodeled kitchen. Large loft space. Big utility/Mud room - This home is in the highly desirable English Hill community of Redmond. The Living room kitchen and dining rooms are one big Great Room. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom upstairs.
* Tall ceiling in the Great room with overlooking Loft.
* The kitchen was recently remodeled with beautiful white cabinets and granite counters.
* Gas cook top
* Built in cabinets in the Dining room including a built in desk.
* Off the kitchen is the large utility room with a wall of storage cabinets.
* Washer and dryer included
* The utility has doors directly to the back yard and to the garage, making this a perfect mud room for shoes.
* 3/4 bath in Utility room.
* 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The larger one has been used as a home office and has laminate floors and built in storage shelves
* Upstairs is a large loft overlooking the great room below. This loft is large enough for home office, play area or extra sitting room.
* Full bathroom upstairs.
* The upstairs bedroom has a large walk in closet and is right next to the bathroom, making this the perfect master suite.
Sorry, no cats. Small dog will be considered.
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management

(RLNE4867585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have any available units?
13831 173rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 13831 173rd Ave NE have?
Some of 13831 173rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 173rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13831 173rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 173rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13831 173rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13831 173rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13831 173rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13831 173rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13831 173rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13831 173rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13831 173rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13831 173rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
