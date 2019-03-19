12834 176th Place Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

NEW LOWER MONTHLY RENT & Open House on this rare opportunity in the Old Morrison Place development -- part of the peaceful English Hill area of North Redmond! Light and bright, traditional 2-story home with smart floor plan-- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floor entry opens to living room and formal dining area. Open concept kitchen with eating space, lots of counter space and storage. All the standard appliances are there! Several skylights bring in natural light year round. Adjoining the kitchen is a comfy family room with a wood burning fireplace. A convenient powder room and laundry room (with washer and dryer) completes the main floor layout. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms with nearly new carpet throughout. The roomy master bedroom adjoins a large 5-piece master bathroom suite and large walk in closet. Large, fully fenced backyard has a covered patio area, lawn, and terraced garden areas--owner will be providing landscape services. Over-sized 2-car garage with work area and seasonal storage. Close to parks, shopping, and public transportation. Located in the highly rated Northshore school district. Renters insurance is required. Move-in funds required are first month's rent and security deposit. No "last month's rent" required.

Pet policy--up to 2 small pets possible -- must be at least 1-years old, spayed/neutered, have all their vaccinations-- no dogs over 40 pounds--must have positive landlord references. Additional pet deposit is required. Of course, properly documented "service animals" are accepted with no additional deposits.

We do not accept portable screening reports. Must see the property before applying. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, March 2nd from 10 am to 1:00 pm. Call for details.



