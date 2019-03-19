All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12834 176th Place Northeast

12834 176th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12834 176th Place Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98052
English Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
NEW LOWER MONTHLY RENT & Open House on this rare opportunity in the Old Morrison Place development -- part of the peaceful English Hill area of North Redmond! Light and bright, traditional 2-story home with smart floor plan-- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floor entry opens to living room and formal dining area. Open concept kitchen with eating space, lots of counter space and storage. All the standard appliances are there! Several skylights bring in natural light year round. Adjoining the kitchen is a comfy family room with a wood burning fireplace. A convenient powder room and laundry room (with washer and dryer) completes the main floor layout. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms with nearly new carpet throughout. The roomy master bedroom adjoins a large 5-piece master bathroom suite and large walk in closet. Large, fully fenced backyard has a covered patio area, lawn, and terraced garden areas--owner will be providing landscape services. Over-sized 2-car garage with work area and seasonal storage. Close to parks, shopping, and public transportation. Located in the highly rated Northshore school district. Renters insurance is required. Move-in funds required are first month's rent and security deposit. No "last month's rent" required.
Pet policy--up to 2 small pets possible -- must be at least 1-years old, spayed/neutered, have all their vaccinations-- no dogs over 40 pounds--must have positive landlord references. Additional pet deposit is required. Of course, properly documented "service animals" are accepted with no additional deposits.
We do not accept portable screening reports. Must see the property before applying. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, March 2nd from 10 am to 1:00 pm. Call for details.

This property is represented by Umano Property Management -- a professional property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
