All apartments in Camas
Find more places like 3820 NW 24th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camas, WA
/
3820 NW 24th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3820 NW 24th Avenue

3820 Northwest 24th Avenue · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3820 NW 24th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851

Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers approximately 1819 square feet of living space.

Located in the desirable Camas community.

Open floor plan with living room open to dining room and kitchen.

Kitchen has tile counters, wood laminate flooring, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include side by side refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker, dishwasher, gas range and built in microwave.

A small patio is also located off the dining room.

Upstairs loft area can be used as an office with built in desk, shelves and filing drawers.

Main hall bath with tile counters and full sized bath.

Spacious master suite with corner gas fireplace, double sink vanity, separate shower room and walk in closet.

Attached two car garage with entry from private alley way.

Camas School District: (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)
Elementary:Prune Hill
Middle: Skyridge Middle
High: Camas

Close convenient access to SR-14, I-205, Portland Airport, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Call Dove Property Management today at 360-448-2851 for a personal tour!

Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent on approved application

Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE5806134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have any available units?
3820 NW 24th Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have?
Some of 3820 NW 24th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 NW 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 NW 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 NW 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3820 NW 24th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camas.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3820 NW 24th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 NW 24th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3820 NW 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3820 NW 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 NW 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 NW 24th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 NW 24th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3820 NW 24th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave
Camas, WA 98607
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue
Camas, WA 98607
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave
Camas, WA 98607

Similar Pages

Camas 1 BedroomsCamas 2 Bedrooms
Camas Apartments with BalconyCamas Dog Friendly Apartments
Camas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA
Oak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity