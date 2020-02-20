3820 NW 24th Avenue

Amenities

Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851



Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers approximately 1819 square feet of living space.



Located in the desirable Camas community.



Open floor plan with living room open to dining room and kitchen.



Kitchen has tile counters, wood laminate flooring, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include side by side refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker, dishwasher, gas range and built in microwave.



A small patio is also located off the dining room.



Upstairs loft area can be used as an office with built in desk, shelves and filing drawers.



Main hall bath with tile counters and full sized bath.



Spacious master suite with corner gas fireplace, double sink vanity, separate shower room and walk in closet.



Attached two car garage with entry from private alley way.



Camas School District: (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)

Elementary:Prune Hill

Middle: Skyridge Middle

High: Camas



Close convenient access to SR-14, I-205, Portland Airport, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Call Dove Property Management today at 360-448-2851 for a personal tour!



Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500

Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent on approved application



Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



