/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burien, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
11603 8th Ave S
11603 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10860 14th Ave S Seattle
10860 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
**Handyman Special** $319,950 BAD CREDIT OK! Don't Miss this Great Rent to Own Opportunity to Own a Home in Seattle! 3Bed 1Bath, Spacious Yard, Plenty Space for RV! Vidos Tour Link: https://youtu.be/V9etvDXS_ZU
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
10229 38th Ave SW
10229 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
Delightful rambler with handsome hardwood floors, , cozy wood burning fireplace in living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms plus a finished room above garage to use office or extra storage. Attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Delridge
14 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1293 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,825
1840 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fauntleroy
1 Unit Available
8407 35th Ave SW
8407 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1380 sqft
Available 07/06/20 3BR/1.75BATH in Gatewood - Property Id: 129937 ***Open house 6/6 & 6/7 11am-1pm *** Come prepared to follow social distancing guidelines*** Charming West Seattle bungalow in the Gatewood neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
11035 Cornell Ave. South
11035 Cornell Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
Lovely 3BR/1BA Lakeridge Rambler - Available now. Lovely 3BR/1BA rambler in Lakeridge area of South Seattle.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816707)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delridge
1 Unit Available
7542 21st Avenue Southwest
7542 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
8414 55th Avenue South
8414 55th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
8414 55th Avenue South Available 06/26/20 Pritchard Beach House - Available 7/1 - Gorgeous Mid Century gem for lease on large lot! Beautifully renovated, you'll find classic features such as a sunken living room with exposed beams, handsome
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A
3318 Wetmore Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1590 sqft
Townhouse in Mount Baker Neighborhood - ******** APP PENDING ********* Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and a light-filled kitchen. Built green, the open concept living area allowing for bountiful natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
10645 Dixon Dr S
10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
930 sqft
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gatewood
1 Unit Available
6742 37th Ave SW
6742 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
West Seattle 4 Bed / 2 Bath - English Tudor SFH in Quiet Gatewood Hill Neighborhood!!! - This home has just been updated! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. Peek-A-Boo views of Downtown Seattle and Olympics.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delridge
1 Unit Available
3209 SW Trenton St
3209 Southwest Trenton Street, Seattle, WA
FaceTime Tours are available for this Wonderful Home with Spacious Kitchen and Huge Backyard! - Showing by appointment only. FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gatewood
1 Unit Available
3917 SW Portland St.
3917 Southwest Portland Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1440 sqft
3917 SW Portland St. Available 07/07/20 West Seattle Home - Available July 7th! Welcome to West Seattle and this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a large 5,000 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Delridge
1 Unit Available
9230 23rd Ave SW
9230 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1060 sqft
This charming home is located in vibrant West Seattle! Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants, shopping, and activities including Westwood Village, the West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Delridge
1 Unit Available
3803 22nd Ave SW
3803 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1908 sqft
This spacious townhome is nestled in the vibrant community of Pigeon Point in West Seattle! West Seattle offers an amazing array of shopping, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. Natural amenities include Lincoln Park and Alki Beach.
Similar Pages
Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurien 3 BedroomsBurien Accessible ApartmentsBurien Apartments with Balcony
Burien Apartments with GarageBurien Apartments with GymBurien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurien Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurien Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA