15245 9th Ave SW Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HEART of Burien - Super cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level of duplex in Olde Burien. Walk to parks, dining, shopping, schools, churches. Large yard, small storage/garage included. On street parking.

Application fee: $55.00 per adult

Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Rent: $1,250.00 plus monthly utility charge of $200.00

Screening Criteria: Credit score 650 plus. No negative history. Verifiable monthly income needs to be 2.5 times monthly rent. To set appointment for viewing: 206.769.8882 or 206.399.9277. Must set appointment over the phone and confirm showing date/time.



(RLNE4071065)