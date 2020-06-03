All apartments in Burien
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:24 PM

15245 9th Ave SW Unit B

15245 9th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15245 9th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HEART of Burien - Super cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level of duplex in Olde Burien. Walk to parks, dining, shopping, schools, churches. Large yard, small storage/garage included. On street parking.
Application fee: $55.00 per adult
Security Deposit: $1,500.00
Rent: $1,250.00 plus monthly utility charge of $200.00
Screening Criteria: Credit score 650 plus. No negative history. Verifiable monthly income needs to be 2.5 times monthly rent. To set appointment for viewing: 206.769.8882 or 206.399.9277. Must set appointment over the phone and confirm showing date/time.

(RLNE4071065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have any available units?
15245 9th Ave SW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
15245 9th Ave SW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B offers parking.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have a pool?
No, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 15245 9th Ave SW Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
