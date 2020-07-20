8412 S 113th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom with AMAZING VIEWS! Home will be available Jfor move in now!! -

Two story home w/finished basement with beautiful views of Lake Washington. Home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors on main, formal dining room. Kitchen w/ granite tile counters. Living room w/ gas fireplace, slider to view deck. Basement has rec room, bonus room, full bath, plumb. for 2nd kitchen. All bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom w/ enclosed balcony, master bath, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Upper level washer/dryer & linen closet. 2 car garage



Please call Chanleap Lu to schedule a viewing!

206.753.7546



Requirements:

700 credit score

First and last months rent

Security deposit $2800



No Pets Allowed



