11449 Rainier Ave S

Spacious 3 bedroom home - Renton Airport area! (Seattle) - $200 off first months rent! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath View home is located at 11449 Rainier Ave So in Seattle. Zip is 98178. Located on top of the "WHY? Grocery, this home features fresh paint throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors in the entry, formal dining room and living room and brand new carpet throughout the rest of the home (bedrooms and family room). With 1968 sq ft of living space, views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier, a cozy wood burning fireplace, fully fenced backyard, 1500 sq ft of extra storage, room for gardening, 1.5 baths and full size washer and dryer, this home is waiting for you! Economic Electricity billing thru Seattle City Light! Conveniently located with easy access to I-5 or Hwy 167, downtown Renton, parks and much more! No pets please! Rent is $2195/month. Security Deposit of $2195 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing. Visit us at http://www.agilonproperties.com for rental criteria or to apply!



No Pets Allowed



