Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

11449 Rainier Ave S

11449 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11449 Rainier Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home - Renton Airport area! (Seattle) - $200 off first months rent! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath View home is located at 11449 Rainier Ave So in Seattle. Zip is 98178. Located on top of the "WHY? Grocery, this home features fresh paint throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors in the entry, formal dining room and living room and brand new carpet throughout the rest of the home (bedrooms and family room). With 1968 sq ft of living space, views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier, a cozy wood burning fireplace, fully fenced backyard, 1500 sq ft of extra storage, room for gardening, 1.5 baths and full size washer and dryer, this home is waiting for you! Economic Electricity billing thru Seattle City Light! Conveniently located with easy access to I-5 or Hwy 167, downtown Renton, parks and much more! No pets please! Rent is $2195/month. Security Deposit of $2195 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing. Visit us at http://www.agilonproperties.com for rental criteria or to apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have any available units?
11449 Rainier Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 11449 Rainier Ave S have?
Some of 11449 Rainier Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11449 Rainier Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
11449 Rainier Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 Rainier Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S offer parking?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11449 Rainier Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have a pool?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have accessible units?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11449 Rainier Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11449 Rainier Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
