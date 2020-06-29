11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are Available - For a Virtual Tour of this property, please click here: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/571871



Beautiful Gem in Lakeridge!

Welcome home to this gem built-in 1948 which has been lovingly updated and remodeled for today. Everywhere you look you will see quality workmanship and attention to detail.



Only the best has been incorporated into this home. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you upon entry while natural light gleams in every window filling your home with natural light.



With three nicely appointed bedrooms, one-bathroom, open living and the perfect sized kitchen. With a bonus mother in-law suit with two rooms, bathroom, kitchen & living room.



Imagine the wonderful memories you'll make with family and friends during the summer months. This lovely Lakeridge home is in a peaceful setting with lots of parking.



You are going to LOVE living here, hurry and make your viewing appointment as this gem will not stay on the market long.



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities



** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5429315)