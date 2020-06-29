All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S

11041 Lake Ridge Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11041 Lake Ridge Dr S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are Available - For a Virtual Tour of this property, please click here: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/571871

Beautiful Gem in Lakeridge!
Welcome home to this gem built-in 1948 which has been lovingly updated and remodeled for today. Everywhere you look you will see quality workmanship and attention to detail.

Only the best has been incorporated into this home. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you upon entry while natural light gleams in every window filling your home with natural light.

With three nicely appointed bedrooms, one-bathroom, open living and the perfect sized kitchen. With a bonus mother in-law suit with two rooms, bathroom, kitchen & living room.

Imagine the wonderful memories you'll make with family and friends during the summer months. This lovely Lakeridge home is in a peaceful setting with lots of parking.

You are going to LOVE living here, hurry and make your viewing appointment as this gem will not stay on the market long.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5429315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have any available units?
11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have?
Some of 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S is pet friendly.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S offer parking?
Yes, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S offers parking.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have a pool?
No, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S does not have a pool.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have accessible units?
No, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11041 LAKE RIDGE DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconyBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College