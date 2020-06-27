10628 Rainier Ave S

Amenities

Spend your summer on Lake Washington. Timeless elegance in this prime location. Hardwood floors on main level, large kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and a bookshelf-lined office are a few of the highlights. Light-filled formal dining room, living room, and sun porch all have breath taking views, as does the large master bedroom upstairs. Shared, grassy backyard space with lower unit and two parking spots in garage. The main floor and upper floor are for rent. Won't last long!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. All utilities to be paid by tenants and will be provided by owner/landlord. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



