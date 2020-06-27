All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
10628 Rainier Ave S

10628 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10628 Rainier Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10628-rainier-ave-s?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Spend your summer on Lake Washington. Timeless elegance in this prime location. Hardwood floors on main level, large kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and a bookshelf-lined office are a few of the highlights. Light-filled formal dining room, living room, and sun porch all have breath taking views, as does the large master bedroom upstairs. Shared, grassy backyard space with lower unit and two parking spots in garage. The main floor and upper floor are for rent. Won't last long!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. All utilities to be paid by tenants and will be provided by owner/landlord. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have any available units?
10628 Rainier Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
Is 10628 Rainier Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10628 Rainier Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 Rainier Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10628 Rainier Ave S offers parking.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have a pool?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10628 Rainier Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10628 Rainier Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
