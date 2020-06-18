All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

927 N Cambrian Ave.

927 Cambrian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

927 Cambrian Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*********************************PENDING APPLICATIONS ****************************** - Cabin like seclusion in the city! Downstairs bonus room! Full basement with laundry room and additional storage space. One bedroom 1.5 bathroom. Comes with washer & dryer. Tenants responsible for utilities. On bus line, close to hwy access and ferries. Pets are allowed with an additional $250.00 deposit/per pet. (AZ&DL)

Miles to PSNS 1.8 miles
Miles to Bangor Base 14 miles
Bremerton Ferry 2 miles

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent amount, gross) is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2358955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have any available units?
927 N Cambrian Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 927 N Cambrian Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
927 N Cambrian Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 N Cambrian Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 N Cambrian Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. offer parking?
No, 927 N Cambrian Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 N Cambrian Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have a pool?
No, 927 N Cambrian Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have accessible units?
No, 927 N Cambrian Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 N Cambrian Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 N Cambrian Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 N Cambrian Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
