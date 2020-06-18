927 N Cambrian Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*********************************PENDING APPLICATIONS ****************************** - Cabin like seclusion in the city! Downstairs bonus room! Full basement with laundry room and additional storage space. One bedroom 1.5 bathroom. Comes with washer & dryer. Tenants responsible for utilities. On bus line, close to hwy access and ferries. Pets are allowed with an additional $250.00 deposit/per pet. (AZ&DL)



Miles to PSNS 1.8 miles

Miles to Bangor Base 14 miles

Bremerton Ferry 2 miles



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent amount, gross) is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2358955)