901 Ford Ave

VIEWS from this 1 Bed 1 Bath Craftsman Style Apartment - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Extremely cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit! This very spacious 1 bed is a must see with a great view of Bremerton from the large window in the family room. New carpet throughout and new flooring in the bathroom, new blinds and new paint! Home flows smoothly from the dining room to family room and then into kitchen with double entrance on either side leading back to the dining room! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with another large window with a view of the shared backyard. Home has TONS of natural lighting and bedroom features two closets! Only minutes from PSNS and Bremerton Ferry and WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE PAID BY OWNER! Contact Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*



No Pets Allowed



