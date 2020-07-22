All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
901 Ford Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

901 Ford Ave

901 Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 Ford Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
VIEWS from this 1 Bed 1 Bath Craftsman Style Apartment - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Extremely cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit! This very spacious 1 bed is a must see with a great view of Bremerton from the large window in the family room. New carpet throughout and new flooring in the bathroom, new blinds and new paint! Home flows smoothly from the dining room to family room and then into kitchen with double entrance on either side leading back to the dining room! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with another large window with a view of the shared backyard. Home has TONS of natural lighting and bedroom features two closets! Only minutes from PSNS and Bremerton Ferry and WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE PAID BY OWNER! Contact Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5432168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Ford Ave have any available units?
901 Ford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 901 Ford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 Ford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Ford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 901 Ford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 901 Ford Ave offer parking?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 901 Ford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Ford Ave have a pool?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 Ford Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Ford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Ford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Ford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
