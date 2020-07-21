All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:06 PM

679 Northpark Lane

679 Northpark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

679 Northpark Lane, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
With easy access to the highway, shopping and community parks this 3 bedroom light and bright townhouse is a great opportunity. The living room and bedrooms are open and spacious, the kitchen includes all appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Half bath and laundry hook-ups are on the main floor and 2 full baths upstairs. Patio is partially enclosed with privacy fences. 1 car garage offers some extra storage space. Landscaping, water, sewer and garbage are an additional $91 per month.
Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current tenants privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Northpark Lane have any available units?
679 Northpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 679 Northpark Lane have?
Some of 679 Northpark Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Northpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
679 Northpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Northpark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 Northpark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 679 Northpark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 679 Northpark Lane offers parking.
Does 679 Northpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Northpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Northpark Lane have a pool?
No, 679 Northpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 679 Northpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 679 Northpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Northpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 Northpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 679 Northpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 679 Northpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
