Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5201 A Beach Drive Available 09/16/19 Great 2BR 1BA Duplex In West Bremerton - Nice 2BR/1BA duplex rambler in West Bremerton. This home will not last long, so don't delay!



Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, galley kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge and eating area, and utility room with washer and dryer hookups that leads out to the single car garage. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances. They can be left in the property for tenants to use, but will not be repaired or replaced if the break down. Two good sized bedrooms with large closets and a full bath finish off this sweet place.

Fully fenced bac yard & pets under 40 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Electric baseboard heating. Water/Sewer Paid.



House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call office at 360 698-3829 to schedule a showing.



For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE3491502)