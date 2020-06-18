All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

5201 A Beach Drive

5201 A Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5201 A Beach Dr, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5201 A Beach Drive Available 09/16/19 Great 2BR 1BA Duplex In West Bremerton - Nice 2BR/1BA duplex rambler in West Bremerton. This home will not last long, so don't delay!

Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, galley kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge and eating area, and utility room with washer and dryer hookups that leads out to the single car garage. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances. They can be left in the property for tenants to use, but will not be repaired or replaced if the break down. Two good sized bedrooms with large closets and a full bath finish off this sweet place.
Fully fenced bac yard & pets under 40 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
Electric baseboard heating. Water/Sewer Paid.

House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call office at 360 698-3829 to schedule a showing.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE3491502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 A Beach Drive have any available units?
5201 A Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 5201 A Beach Drive have?
Some of 5201 A Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 A Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 A Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 A Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 A Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5201 A Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 A Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 A Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 A Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 A Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 A Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 A Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
