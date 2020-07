Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex - New LVT flooring and freshly painted. 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the Lebo Park area. Single story unit with large living area and kitchen with dining area. Three standard sized bedrooms with compact closets. Attached carport with small back yard and storage shed. Unfinished laundry area and storage towards the back of the property. Tenants responsible for all their utilities and yard work



(RLNE5326491)